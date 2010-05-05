The Pierrejean Design Studio began working on aviation interiors, both commercial and private, for particular heads of state and other prestigious clients, earning the design studio strong recommendations. The studio has also designed classic interiors for sailing yachts for 35 years, such as the stunning 75m schooner Phocea and the 42m racing yacht Friday Star.

The Pierrejean studio specialises in both the exterior styling and interior design of superyachts. The dedicated design team has produced a number of innovative new yacht concepts, such as the 51m racing catamaran, currently under construction with the world-renowned Abu Dhabi MAR Group, and the minimalistic interior of the 60m superyacht Olga, designed for a Russian client.

Constantly working toward futuristic and fluid design, the studio is responsible for the innovative exterior and interior design of the 141m mega yacht: Swift 141, due to launch later this year. When delivered from ADMShipyards, Swift 141 will be the first Pierrejean-designed motor yacht to the hit the water.

Mr. Jacque Pierrejean, head of Pierrejean Designs commented on the inspiration for the exterior styling of the widely awaited Swift 141, stating: “We wanted to do something totally different from anything on the existing market … giving the superyacht natural elegance like a Dolphin.”

M/Y Swift 141 holds a unique and narrow profile, which has been built on the steel hull of a former Royal Dutch Navy Frigate with an impressive lightweight composite superstructure. The Swift 141 is designed to host 60 guests aboard her spacious decks and interior with up to 56 crew members.

Swift 141's sister ship, the Swift 135 is due to launch in 2011 and will feature a similar, naturalistic design from the Pierrejean Design Studio, holding a narrow profile GRP superstructure on top of a narrow, steel frigate hull. Pierrejean Design actively exercises designs which hold a certain synergy between external and internal design, featuring bio-rhythmic designs through natural lines and creative lighting.

Both Swift 141 and Swift 135, when delivered, will rank among the largest in the Superyachts.com Top 100 World's Largest Yachts listing, earning their place amongst some of the most celebrated yachts on the water.