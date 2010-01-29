The PJ 210 offers the best of both worlds – huge open and covered deck areas for a relaxed and informal lifestyle that flow indoors to two spacious salons, formal dining and cinema.

The master suite on the main deck has huge circular windows as well as a fold down balcony. Four guest cabins are located on the lower deck along with a gym, sea terrace and a sauna. Crew areas are all located forward, maximizing privacy for guests.

The PJ120 offers plenty of relaxation, with swimming pools on both the aft deck and the foredeck. The entire aft main deck can also be used as a pool/beach club, by moving dining to the upper deck, and there is a private sundeck area for the owner accessible via disappearing stairs in the mast.

The distinctive PJ nearly vertical bow, introduced on the PJ 170, is retained for both as a defining feature and its superior sea keeping. A helicopter landing area is also available on the foredeck via a clever sliding mechanism for covering the pool.

The new PJ flagship is designed to blend traditional yachting with the more relaxed yachting culture of the current era. Initial reactions to the limited previews of this clever and innovative design indicates that it is destined for a sweet spot in the market.

The first PJ 210 has already been sold and is due for delivery in Spring 2011.



Contact:

Mike Kelsey

Palmer Johnson

920-746-6342

[email protected]

www.palmerjohnson.com

