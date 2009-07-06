Currently only a concept, the 82 metre Ice Class vessel will feature interior design by Italian company Nuvolari & Lenard and the selected marine equipment will be in collaboration with Rolls Royce.

Among the massive list of intended features for the six-deck yacht include a fifth-level owner’s suite with panoramic views, gym, spa, swimming pool and home theatre.

For easy access and further exploration once sailing its unchartered surroundings, the vessel is equipped with a submarine garage and a helipad aft deck with an elevator-outfitted hangar.

In a sign of its modern advancements and adaptations, the PJ Ice Class World Yacht will also come operational with pirate-defence features.

These unusual additions include water cannons and cameras with thermal imagery.

An environmentally-friendly diesel-electric propulsion system ensures the negative impact on the environment is minimized while the yacht makes its worldly journeys.

The new concept comes with the acquisition of Norwegian shipyard Flekkefjord & Slipp by Palmer Johnson who is renowned for building exploration vessels.

Rolls Royce Marine and Palmer Johnson Norway have optimized the yacht’s design to its operational profile to achieve maximum performance, endurance, reliability, low ownership costs and maintenance efficiency.