The exterior design of Admiral’s Planet Nine - expertly drawn by Tim Heywood - is a more elegant take on ice-crushing and globally capable style, a jewel in a rough sea with the capability of tackling any scenario. The explorer movement is expanding rapidly, and yachts like Planet Nine are proving the merge between beauty and capability.

Inside, the design team has created an intimate atmosphere to create living spaces filled with comfort, style and entertainment for longer voyages thanks to ample onboard space. One of the most notable areas is the main deck owner’s apartment, which is 300sqm of dedicated space divided into two.

Planet Nine also boasts a cinema room, panoramic observation room, terrace overlooking the sea and spa. The huge beach club aft provides the platform to explore the depths or relax in the tropics, while her ice-breaking hull adds the choice to swap palm trees for polar bears.

The helicopter capabilities on board are designed to accommodate an owner’s request to venture out over the ice with accommodation for the necessary crew to make everything possible in complete safety.

“We are proud of this construction and we are sure that it will become a benchmark in its category,” explains Italian Sea Group CEO Giuseppe Taranto. “It is a yacht with a unique style that will attract the attention in every port.”

We look forward to bringing you more from the onward journey of Planet Nine as it makes its way across the globe in style to witness the wilting beauty at the farthest reaches of the world.