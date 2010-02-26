The fantastic yacht sports a sleek and sophisticated design which is fully geared up as a luxury entertainment vessel. Superyacht Platinum was seen docked at the expansive Yas Marina, after being showcased previously at shows such as Monaco and Cannes, with Superyachts.com invited onboard.

With more and more superyachts heading to the United Arab Emirates, the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show is proving why the region has become a central destination for those of high net worth and magnificent examples of nautical engineering such as Platinum, delivered early 09.

The boat is geared solely toward entertaining with wide, open deck areas and an exterior speaker system which is second to none in size and quality. The sun deck holds a number of seating areas with a Jacuzzi and bar area, also boasting a BBQ and a hidden door to make crowded evenings a little easier.

The sophisticated yacht can accommodate 4 guests in a master, VIP, two doubles and two twin cabins, each with a Pullman berth. Platinum is an elegantly designed yacht on the exterior and also the interior, designed by Studio Massari, which boasts a beautiful wood theme with gold leaf finish and luxurious deep cream carpets.

Platinum was a unexpected surprise at the Abu Dhabi Yacht Show this year but with many more surprises to come, It’s shaping up to be a good week for everyone.