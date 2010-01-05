Platinum Yachts Ceases Trading

Following the launch of Dubai, Platinum Yachts used the knowledge and experience gained during Dubai's construction to take on a number yacht conversions and refits, with Dubai Magic, Dubawi and Dubai Shadow.

Platinum Yachts then expanded into new yacht construction, with project Triton - an 87.3 metre motor yacht. However the project was cancelled due to last year's economic climate. Another project DBII, would have seen the transformation of a passenger vessel into a 90.6 metre luxury motor yacht.

Platinum Yachts was part of the Drydocks World Group, which has shipyards located around the world.

We have been informed that an official announcement will be made soon.



