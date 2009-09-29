With a single deck engine room and foldable side Beach Platforms, Triton is paving the way for luxury yachts to be more spacious then ever. Platinum Yachts selected a design based on the newest styles and leading technology, whilst keeping the yacht to under 90 metres in length. Triton’s timelessly elegant exterior is the work of Sam Sorgiovanni Designs and Azure Naval Architects.

The 88 metre mega yacht’s intelligent design celebrates space and comfort, with a spacious interior and a large sundeck that can be converted into a fully-compliant heli-deck. There is also a tender garage and plenty of space water sports and diving equipment. Most notably, Triton has been designed with spacious side Beach Platforms, developed in collaboration with Azure Naval Architects and executed by German company Lindsteadt. “It’s an asset to the ship without interfering with the design” says Dirk Dejong of Platinum Yachts. “A large area where the owner and guests can enjoy a water sports orientated area very close to the water line; an area that you can utilize for diving trips. With this everything you need is together in one place”. These foldable Beach Platforms create spacious sunbathing areas without compromising with the yacht's interior volume.

Triton’s main deck accommodates six VIP suites with en suite bathrooms; main salon and dining area. The spacious owner’s suite with his and hers bathroom is located on the upper deck with a private forward facing sunbathing area with Jacuzzi and an informal salon, which can be converted into a cinema linked to the aft outside seating area. Designed for the owner by Platinum Yachts’ own design team, Triton’s interior will feature a glass elevator with open staircase to connect all five decks, creating a striking central feature.

With an emphasis on space and comfort, Triton has a full spa area on the bridge deck featuring sauna, Jacuzzi and massage room. On the sun deck there is plenty of sunbathing space with Jacuzzi, whilst forward facing seating offers fantastic views. Aft main deck there is a large swimming pool, with waterfall feature, surrounded by sun pads.

Run by Diesel-electric with a single deck engine room, Triton is the first of its kind. Dirk Dejong explains, “In the future there will be more interest in this, keeping the lower deck completely free”. With the single deck engine room, the lower deck has room for a guest Lazorrette with diving store; gymnasium with en suite; crew office and cabins; fully-equipped galley and laundry facilities.

Triton is the first of six innovative yacht designs and Platinum Yachts is currently in discussion with designers and prospective clients for the next exciting additions. Like Triton, each yacht will utilize the latest technology and maximize space and comfort. Each will have individually styled exteriors, in keeping with Triton’s timeless design.



