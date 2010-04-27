Hosted on the charming Greek Island of Poros, the Poros Charter Yacht Show 2010 welcomes visitors to view a fine selection of luxurious charter yachts available in Greece. The beautiful backdrop of Poros offers sandy beaches, rugged shores and picturesque houses and taverns amid neoclassical and Venetian architecture.

The event is co-hosted by the Hellenic Yacht Brokers Association and Hellenic Professional Yacht Owners association. Established charter professionals have gathered at the event to exhibit what is proving to be a high calibre selection of charter yachts.



Confirmed brokers exhibiting at the event include YPI, IYC, Aris Drivas, Atalanta Golden Yachts, Big Blue Yachting, Seascape Yacht Charters, Northrop and Johnson, Megisti Blue Yacht Charters Ocean Independence, Burgess, Edmiston & Company and Camper and Nicholson.



The impressive selection of charter yachts attending includes 35.97m sailing yacht Gitana, brand new charter yachts: 53.54m O'Rama and 35.5m Helios, and the stylish 37m Parenthesis.

An official ceremony will take place this evening, hosted by the Mayor of Poros. Gourmet chef competitions throughout the event will round off with an award ceremony on Thursday evening, hosted by the Poros Organising Committee.