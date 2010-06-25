Situated in the municipality of Calvià, Port Adriano is located on the south-west of the bay of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the Balearic Islands. The Ports location in regards to other Mediterranean and European marinas could herald it as one of the most accessible and popular ports to open.

Alongside the attention brought from events such as the 2010 Palma Superyacht Cup currently taking place, Port Adriano will feature a stunning design from the innovative Philippe Starck, designer of the world famous Superyacht A.

The services of Port Adriano range from boat sales and charter, a nautical school, maintenance and repair, a diving centre, mooring rental and sales, boat storage and restaurants. Surrounding Port Adriano is a wealth of breathtaking sites and leisure possibilities for the ultimate break, such as golf courses, riding clubs, stunning natural scenery and golden beaches.

The Port’s mooring's will reportedly be available this June, with an expected opening date of January 2011. The opening date will see Port Adriano’s full facilities; berths and commercial centre come to life, offering 82 moorings for yachts up to 60m, 479 new parking spaces, a huge expansion of the refit and repair areas alongside the unique architecture entrusted to Philippe Starck.