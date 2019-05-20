The CEO of Port of Amsterdam, Koen Overtoom, has commented on the acquisition of the shipyard and the decision to lease it to Royal Huisman: “It is a boost to the manufacturing industry, which adds significant value to our port. It is also an excellent way for us to promote our “Port of Partnerships” concept.” Mr. Overtoom forecasts that the skilled workforce, close proximity to the airport and strong Dutch enterprise will see the port become a fully-fledged superyacht hub.

Jan Timmerman, CEO of Royal Huisman, further added: “In extending our facilities in the Amsterdam region, we will be able to properly meet the growing demand among current and new customers. This second shipyard will, over a longer period of time, serve as an excellent addition to our existing site in Vollenhove, both for new builds and for refits.”

Gerard Ram, Alderman for Economic Affairs, has commented on the shipbuilding legacy of the Zaanstreek area, whose dominant industry has been nautical since the days of the United East India Company.

Royal Huisman’s arrival, according to Mr. Ram, is a huge bolster to the local industry:“With its high-quality employment opportunities and low environmental impact, the company will help us achieve our plans of converting the Achtersluispolder area into a unique space that can accommodate both commercial and residential needs."

Port of Amsterdam has well and truly put Amsterdam on the map, both as a destination among yacht owners and as a business location for manufacturers and suppliers. The area has always been renowned for its craftsmanship and quality standards, and the entry of Royal Huisman brings it one step further towards becoming a globally-renowned superyacht hub.