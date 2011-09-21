Port Tarraco was recently purchased by Qatar real estate investment company QATARI DIAR, through its subsidiary Qatari Diar Marina Tarragona (QDMT). The purchase was made from vendor International Marina Tarragona S.L., a Spanish marina operator. QDMT is a joint venture between QATARI DIAR and Marina Barcelona 92 (MB’92), a Barcelona-based operator of marinas, with 95% representation by QATARI DIAR and 5% by MB’92. Port Tarraco is now operated by MB’92.

With a shortage of available megayacht berths across the Mediterranean region, and an expected increase in demand due to the growing numbers of larger yachts being ordered, Port Tarraco’s restructure of its berthing accommodation, combined with its unrivalled deep-water basin, makes it the perfect docking destination for owners and crew of yachts from 30 to 80 metres LOA.

Marc Colls, General Manager of Port Tarraco says: “The superyacht industry has shown a significant recovery over the last 12 months. The number of superyachts delivered and afloat has increased, there are many new projects under construction, and the average length of new yachts is rising significantly. The superyacht service sector needs to prepare for this - that means being able to accommodate larger yachts of various sizes at any one time and providing the necessary facilities.

“The Mediterranean has the highest concentration of marinas in the world, but they don’t all have the capacity to accommodate larger yachts. Our new layout and support systems at Port Tarraco have been specifically structured to meet these requirements and the marina can now provide secure berthing for a variety of superyachts sizes, up to 160 metres - that’s almost any yacht in the world. Our deep-water basin is an additional benefit and clearly differentiates us from other marinas in the Mediterranean. Our aim is to position Port Tarraco as one of ‘the superyacht destinations’ in the Mediterranean.”

Under its new ownership, Port Tarraco will benefit from a fresh injection of luxury marina management, from the combined efforts of MB’92, who has a five per cent ownership stake in the megayacht marina, and Mourjan Marinas IGY, who has been commissioned to market the world-class marina internationally.

MB’92 will implement and oversee the commitment to setting new standards in customer service and world-class facilities at Port Tarraco. Its marina services will be tailor-made to fit the specific needs of yacht captains and crew, encompassing the latest technology and high security levels expected by visiting VIP vessels, in combination with MB’92’s signature concierge service, which will ensure each yacht and crew receives a warm welcome and any personal assistance they might need throughout their stay.

Additionally, from the nearby MB’92 shipyard facilities and ship repair-services, Port Tarraco is able to offer a full range of superyacht repair, refit and maintenance services, which can be carried out in the marina or at the shipyard (just 46 nautical miles from Port Tarraco).

Port Tarraco is a hidden gem in the Mediterranean, located on the doorstep of the beautiful and historic city of Tarragona, on Spain’s ‘Golden Coast’. From a chance to explore the rich local Catalonian culture, to the area’s many beaches, mountains for hiking or skiing, and the nearby cities of Barcelona and Madrid, the area is an attractive year-round destination for superyacht owners, captains and crew.

