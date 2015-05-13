MYBA (The Worldwide Yachting Association) and Porto Montenegro announced the inaugural MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show early in May and are now preparing for the show to take place in Montenegro from 3rd to 5th September 2015.

Over the last few years, Montenegro has become the new superyacht hotspot of the Mediterranean; making it one of the finest choices for an event of this caliber. Porto Montenegro’s state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal stage for the very first event of its kind in the region, where MYBA brokers, agents and yachts are invited to connect and do business in one of the world’s most spectacular cruising grounds.

“We are delighted to be working alongside MYBA and to be the host destination of this new event concept. It will be a great opportunity to showcase the exceptional conditions Montenegro offers to superyachts where we are investing significantly to create a new commercial centre for the superyacht industry,” explains Oliver Corlette, Porto Montenegro Managing Director.

Fiona Maureso, President of MYBA, agrees that this promises to be a very exciting event; “Yachts that are finishing up the summer season in the Adriatic or planning on wintering in Porto Montenegro will find the timing and location of this event very convenient and, for brokers, this will be a wonderful chance to inspect charter and brokerage yachts in a stunning location that they may not be familiar with yet. We’re keeping the programme under wraps for now, but rest assured that the social events and networking opportunities will be amazing!”

With berths up to 180m within Porto Montenegro marina, there is no restriction on yacht size. Its yacht-friendly legislation, outside EU tax benefits (e.g. 0% VAT on charters, tax-and duty-free fuel) and rapidly growing infrastructure has superyachts flocking year-round to use this advantageous charter base and explore the 4000+ islands which line the coast from Croatia to Greece.

Watch the above video with Billy Canellas, Marina Business Development Manager, for more information on the upcoming superyacht show and the Porto Montenegro Marina & Resort.