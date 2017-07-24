While a relatively young accolade, the TYHA organisation has shone a spotlight on the Montenegrin hub with a Platinum ranking for its customer service and wide range of features attracting yacht owners and charter guests; including a 450-berth marina, waterfront residences, 5-star hotel, retail village, restaurants and nearby airport.

General Manager of TYHA Jon White explained the process behind the award; “Our assessor conducted an exhaustive procedure to ensure that all of the scheme’s criteria were met before the report was reviewed by the standards panels of both The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) and the Marina Industries Association (MIA)”.

The Gold Anchor Assessor in question, Tony Dye, added: “The level of refinement at Porto Montenegro included on jetty air-conditioned waste facilities to prevent odours, on-site fire brigade team, state-of-the-art fuel service and high levels of environmental management. The concierge team are active 24-hours and the crew facility provisions exceeded expectations, especially with regard to leisure time.”

Upon receiving the award, Porto Montenegro’s Marina Director, Tony Browne, remarked: “When launching Porto Montenegro back in 2010, we had a bold vision to become the world’s leading superyacht marina. In rewriting the rulebook for product and service standards we have sought inspiration both from within and without our own industry to prove that a new-build marina in the Adriatic can match and indeed better what is on offer in the western Med.”

“Being the first and only Platinum marina in the world today is a credit to the tireless dedication of the entire Porto Montenegro team, without whom none of this would be possible,” continues Browne. “At a strategic level, the Montenegrin government should also be recognized for having grasped the opportunities presented by high-end nautical tourism for the local population and for supporting our efforts right from the start.”

The stage is set for Porto Montenegro to once again showcase the reasons behind this new mantle with the MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show; an event which highlights the benefits for Captains, the draw for Owners and the sheer opportunity of taking a few days exploring across Montenegro.

To explore the region at the MYBA Pop-up show, enquire here.