Porto Montenegro Doubles Marina Berths

Over the next two years Porto Montenegro will complete phase two of its development, with fifty percent of the new berths for yachts up to 20 meters long, and 145 berths will be for yachts over 25 metres in length. Upon completion, Porto Montenegro will not only be one of the largest yacht havens in the Mediterranean, but with more than 50 of the new berths destined for yachts over 45 metres in length, it will also have one of the biggest superyacht capacities in the world.

The Montenegrin Company “Yu Briv” has been awarded the tender for the second phase of construction in Porto Montenegro Marina. This includes both the expansion of existing jetties and the construction of additional wharves, with design by UK based Marina Projects, leading experts in the field of superyacht marina design.

“We are very pleased to award our marina expansion contract to one of the leading Montenegrin construction companies. We have had excellent cooperation with the leading Montenegrin construction company “Yu Briv” in the past, and know they will deliver a world class quality marina, reinforcing Porto Montenegro as one the leading marinas in the Mediterranean”, said Porto Montenegro's Managing Director Oliver Corlette.

Tony Browne, Marina Director refers: “The expansion of the marina is not only a testament of success for Porto Montenegro; it also confirms that the Adriatic has cemented itself as an exciting destination for yachts of all sizes and classes. The new berth mix will appeal to both ends of the yachting market, especially for the super and mega-yachts that will soon be supported by the new state-of-the-art maintenance & refitting facility”.