Sales and charter brokers from around the globe will descend on Porto Montenegro for the three-day show, which will feature an extensive seminar programme as well as a range of evening social events. We caught up up with Billy Canellas, Porto Montenegro’s Marina Business Development Manager, to find out more.

How will the new MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show establish Porto Montenegro among the top destinations in the world?

Bringing an international show such as this to the marina will not only put a spotlight on Porto Montenegro, but Montenegro and the Adriatic as an important superyacht centre. The likes of Monaco, Fort Lauderdale or Dubai, have demonstrated the importance of a regional boat show and as more yachts spend time this side of the Mediterranean there should be an appropriate forum for them to do business.

Do you believe the Porto Montenegro marina development has created a new buzz around the Adriatic?

Porto Montenegro is the only marina with specific infrastructure for yachts up to 180m, providing a base in the Adriatic for yachts of any size. The marina offers state-of-the-art facilities and 24hr yacht assistance and were thrilled this year to win the TYHA Superyacht Marina of the Year award, which is testament to our marina team's hard work and high standards.

How is the infrastructure around Porto Montenegro developing, and what further plans is this show opening up for the future?

We recently completed phase 2b of development which included an additional 50 superyacht berths on Jetty One. Our residential also continues to grow with demand and we are in the preliminary stages of our next building launch - the Regent Pool Club residences. A casino and superyacht shipyard / refit facility are also under planning.

What makes Porto Montenegro one of the world’s most luxurious superyacht marinas?

It’s not just a marina, it’s a destination in itself. The project has been driven with a delicate balance throughout its growth, providing service and facilities to all stakeholders (crew, yacht owners, homeowners, tenants, visitors). Shops, restaurants, bars, hotel, spa, sports club, boarding school, yacht club, concierge, supermarket, florist, bank, pharmacy, and so on, all come together to provide a comprehensive homeport and place to live.

How does the region suit the varying kinds of lifestyle requirements among guests and owners alike?

Montenegro’s diverse landscape lends itself to an array of activities for visitors and those that base themselves here year-round. From local restaurants and outdoor adventure sports, to boutique beach bars and 5-star spa facilities, there’s something for everybody. Drive from the marina and you can be in the mountains within the hour hiking remote trails, or head further north for skiing during winter.

