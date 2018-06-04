Porto Montenegro Grows Facilities

The first of the two new entertainment areas is a beach extension to the Porto Montenegro Yacht Club (PMYC). The PMYC Beach is a luxurious area of 600 square metres with direct access to the water. Furnished with daybeds, hammocks and deckchairs, the beach has an informal atmosphere to encourage daytime relaxing. Come nightfall, the space transforms into an open-air bar with a cinema screen and cocktail menu.

The Porto Montenegro Marina Park is the other new addition. Directly overlooking the yachts and UNESCO-protected Boka Bay, the new 1,000 square metre waterfront features flower filled gardens at both ends and a 240 square metre marquee. The Marina Park will provide residents and hotel guests with a range of traditional garden games such as boules, badminton and croquet.

Two new cultural spaces, the newly renovated auditorium and Synchro are dedicated to concerts, theatrical performances and parties. Plenty of events are scheduled for the summer months, including a regatta, gastronomic extravaganzas and an international fashion show.

“Porto Montenegro’s achievements over the past decade set the precedent for the next 10 years and beyond, kick-starting with summer 2018 which is set to be the most exciting and dynamic season yet," said Tony Browne, Marina Director at Porto Montenegro. “This summer, we welcome new venue launches, and a whole calendar of events and regattas firmly in the diary, with new residences on the horizon and natural expansion of the village in the years to come.”

Perhaps Porto Montenegro's greatest draw however is its tax and duty free fuel, enabling yachts to save around 45 per cent on the standard retail price. The dedicated fuel dock has capacity for yachts up to 250m with a 15m draft, plus stock of up to 800,000 litres of duty-free diesel. The new entertainment attractions should encourage yachts to stay berthed at the marina for longer, especially for those that might previously have stayed only for re-fuelling purposes.