Located directly adjacent to the existing Regent Hotel and centered around an expansive pool deck with landscaped gardens, the Pool Club is connected to the hotel by a raised private walkway, allowing owners and guests direct access to the hotel’s five-star services and facilities.

Conceived by the award winning Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo (WATG) architects of London and Mlinaric, Henry & Zervudachi (MHZ) interiors of Paris, the Regent Pool Club Residences have been designed to maximize space and views, staying true to the local architectural traditions whilst maintaining high levels of privacy. These contemporary chic 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences, each with a landscaped terrace, were inspired by the Italian Riviera and have unobstructed sea and mountain views. A residents-only pool deck and garden area boasts an infinity-edge pool, a lap pool and a dedicated kid’s pool. Based on the ‘hotel condominium’ model, the residences have direct access to the extensive services and amenities of the five-star Regent Hotel and an onsite management team can take care of all maintenance and rental administration at the owners’ request.

Regent Pool Club Residences offers buyers a reception service and 24 hour security, CCTV for building entry, secure underground parking, furniture packages and onsite interior design services, as well as access to Porto Montenegro’s Owners Club and 24hr Lifestyle Management Team.

Porto Montenegro offers 420 berths for yachts between 12 to 180m and both tax and duty free fuel; it is also easily accessible from three international airports (Tivat, Podgorica and Dubrovnik). Additional services in the village include the Knightsbridge School of London that provides day and boarding options for the growing expat community, a Yacht Club, Sports Club and Lido Pool Club with an exclusive nightclub in summer.

Regent Pool Club Residences range in price from €409,000 to €3,720,000.