The scope of Porto Montenegro is expanding due to new investments, new interests and a growing global focus. Now, the dates for the brokerage display have been announced and the global charter and sales community is preparing attend the show from the 2nd to the 4th of September.

Fiona Maureso, President of MYBA, commented, “With the show timed at the end of the season this is an excellent opportunity for brokers to inspect charter and brokerage yachts in a relaxed yet professional setting, and to discover a destination that is becoming ever more popular with owners and charterers”



“The MYBA Pop-up Show instantly became the most popular superyacht show in the Adriatic upon its launch in 2015, going far beyond our expectations. We are now looking forward to growing the event yet further in 2016”, commented Billy Cañellas, Marina Business Development Manager of Porto Montenegro.



James Graham-Cloete, Chair of the MYBA Charter Shows Panel, added “The 2015 MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show proved to be an incredible success with a great number of yachts and attendees. Early indications of interest suggest that 2016 will be even more successful and we are very pleased to continue our support for this wonderful show and destination.”

Superyachts.com will be taking a much closer look into the show over the next few days, the expanding world of Porto Montenegro and what brokers can look forward to on arrival.