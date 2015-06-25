Read online now
Porto Montenegro Offer Tax & Duty Free Fuel To Superyachts

By Ben Roberts

On a journey to becoming one of the most upcoming yachting hubs in the world, Porto Montenegro has now started offering tax and duty-free fuel to private and commercial vessels – available for yachts up to 180 metres - at a cost approximately 45% less than the retail price.

The dedicated fuel dock is positioned at the end of Jetty 3 and has capacity for yachts up to 200m with a 15m draft, plus stock of up to 800,000 litres of duty-free diesel.

With no minimum limit or registration restrictions, plus no additional fees, the dock operates all year round and offers clear in/out whilst refueling via its onsite customs and immigration office.

The benefits of berthing in Porto Montenegro are vast, but the immediate benefits of the new tax and duty-free include three fueling berths (plus a tender and jet-ski pontoon), fuel quality inspected by Inspectorate / Bureau Veritas and Maximum flow rate of 1000 litres per minute to name only a few.

While this update doesn’t immediately illustrate the luxury and beauty of the destination, but simply builds on its reputation as one of the finest superyacht berthing areas around today.

