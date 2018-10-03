The Tivat facility has collaborated with Warsash Superyacht Academy to curate a series of courses to launch this autumn (contingent on the level of interest that the program generates). The Academy will eventually offer world class maritime training, delivered by experts in the field and resulting in an internationally recognised yacht and crew qualification. The duration of courses will be between half a day and five days, and will be delivered in the following areas:

Deck - Commercial Yacht Certification; Engineering - Commercial Yacht Certification; Interior & Hospitality - Introduction Level; Interior & Hospitality - Operational Level; Interior & Hospitality - Management Level; Fire Fighting; Maritime Safety; Medical; Safety Management; Security; Human Element, Leadership And Management.

This is an initiative launched to enhance the value of the crew and boats staying at Porto Montenegro during the winter months. The platinum awarded marina and homeport already offers a wide ranging calendar of events, including parties and sports competitions, and training options will only enhance the possibilities for those moored here during low season.

David Margason, Managing Director of Porto Montenegro, has the following to say about the program's inception:

“The opening of the Warsash Superyacht Academy Porto Montenegro will further broaden the integrated superyacht services on offer at Porto Montenegro, making it the natural yachting homeport base of choice in this part of Mediterranean. We look forward to bringing you more news of the commencement operations of the Academy very soon with a view to offering the first courses in the Autumn and Winter of 2018/2019.”

Asides from Warsash, Porto Montenegro bring a host of benefits to owners and crew; most recently the new winter berthing programme which provides a secure and sheltered environment for vessels. The sprawling marina village can accommodate 450 vessels measuring between 12 and 250m and provides a comprehensive spectrum of services for yachts, including 24-hour on-hand assistance, guest concierge, onsite repair and maintenance options. Montenegro also boasts tax and fuel benefits as well as 7% VAT on marine services.

Porto Montenegro's infrastructure caters to the very largest yachts and is served by 290 luxury apartments as well as copious retail and hospitality opportunities. The Warsash Superyacht Academy will be the latest in a series of innovations that make Porto Montenegro the Mediterranean’s leading port for luxury yachts.