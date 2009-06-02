Only 85 berths will open in June, while a total of 650 will become available once the marina is officially completed.

The deep, natural harbour can accommodate superyachts from 25 to 180 metres, and combined with its duty-free fuel, 7% VAT, low labour rates and proximity to international airports, Port Montenegro is set to become an ideal charter base.

In conjunction with the Port opening, a number of new hotels, restaurants and shops have been developed around the marina for guests and crew.

In celebration of Porto Montenegro's opening, the marina is inviting yachts to experience the marina free of charge each month until June 2010.

It is expected berths will start around 20,000 euro a year for a three-year lease with smaller 25 metre yachts, while most of the best longer-term berths are being sold together with luxury properties.

Those wishing to reside full-time in Montenegro can benefit from the country's 9% income tax rate.