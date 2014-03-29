In 2006, Montenegro won its independence. A few years after, the growing demand for yachts drove investors toward setting up what was to become Porto Montenegro, a historic naval base turned luxury superyacht hub.

Now only four and a half years old, Porto Montenegro is expanding rapidly; adding a five star hotel to its long list of luxurious and highly sought after facilities.

The site's transformation into a luxury yacht marina has been led by some of the world’s most respected business figures. Headed by Peter Munk, founder and chairman of Barrick Gold, the world’s largest gold mining corporation, many of the investing elite are yachtsmen themselves and bring an extensive array of capital, expertise and contacts to the project. The investor team includes Lord Jacob and Nathaniel Rothschild of the UK, Bernard Arnault, founder of luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton-Moet Hennessey (LVMH) and Oleg Deripaska of Russia.

With these experts in luxury behind Porto Montenegro, the future of the luxury port is nothing but bright and we look forward to watch it evolve with the apparent demands emerging across the superyacht industry.