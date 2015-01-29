For the 2nd year running, the awards were open to all Gold Anchor accredited marinas, of which Porto Montenegro holds ‘5 Gold Anchors’, the highest accolade for service and operational standards available in the industry. Boat owners and berth holders were invited to vote for their favourite marina within each category; UK Coastal Marina, UK Inland Marina, International Marina and Superyacht Marina.

Tony Browne comments, “The award is a fantastic start to a new year, which holds a lot of new and exciting things for the marina and Montenegro. Firstly I would like to thank everyone who voted for us, your support throughout our development has been, and continues to be, invaluable. Secondly, I must congratulate the Porto Montenegro team for not only delivering a hugely successful 2014, but their continual efforts to deliver the highest level of service year-on-year. This award is a reflection of the years of hard work and dedication that the team has put in since the marina opened in 2009.”

Porto Montenegro currently offers 420 superyacht berths, with an additional 50 under construction for the Summer 2015 season. The marina’s most recent extension completed in Autumn 2014 with an additional 150 berths designed specifically for megayachts up to 180m – the largest yacht size currently in circulation. Free 24hr yacht assistance, state-of-the-art facilities, a multi-lingual team and a tax and duty-free fuel station are just some of the features that make Porto Montenegro an outstanding choice for short and long-term berthing in the Mediterranean.

TYHA was established to develop the marine industry; supporting marina members of the BMF and helping boat users find quality marinas and marina businesses to improve their operations.

The Gold Anchor award scheme has been auditing marinas throughout the world for over 25 years and is well known as a credible measure of the marina quality. Any rated marina will have been subject to a serious of rigorous tests and customer questionnaires.