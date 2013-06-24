Currently the port’s marina, which is located in Montenegro’s Bay of Kotor, is home to 245 berths, with the next development phase seeing an approximate doubling of that figure. The additional berths will comprise around 100 more berths for yachts up to 20 metres and 145 berths for yachts over 25 metres.

In addition to the berth expansion, a new jetty will be constructed as well as the extension of jetties 1,2 and 3.

Tony Browne, Porto Montenegro’s Marina Director, said: “The expansion of the marina is not only a testament of success of Porto Montenegro, it's also confirms the Adriatic has cemented itself as an exciting destination for yachts of all size and class.

“The new berths mix will appeal to all ends markets especially for super and mega-yachts soon supported from a state-of-the-art maintenance& refitting new facility."

Since opening its marina in 2009, Porto Montenegro has grown to become one of the Mediterranean’s leading luxury yacht homeports and marina villages.

As well as its yacht berths, the development also boasts 130 sold-out luxury apartments, as well as 40 units of ground floor retail space comprising high-end restaurants, bars, cafes, shops and amenities.

Purobeach, a luxury event space and pool hang-out, is also part of the village, while the five star Regent Porto Montenegro Hotel & Residences is currently under construction and due for completion by summer 2014.

