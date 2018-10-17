As Russell Coutts, Class co-designer and five times America’s Cup winner, says, “It has developed into a high-level racing circuit and the standard of competition has grown year-on-year. Each regatta just gets more and more competitive. It is probably fair to say it’s exceeded my expectations and the potential is there to even improve things further.”

The RC44 boats are a lightweight construction, made entirely of carbon with a powerful sail plan to make exceptional downwind and upwind performances, both in light winds and strong winds alike.

The Boka Bay in Montenegro suits this boat perfectly, and crews won’t be disappointed either. “We are excited to kick off our 2019 sailing season with an event of this calibre. Porto Montenegro Yacht Club has worked tirelessly on building a vibrant sailing calendar throughout the years and we are very pleased to see big names coming in and enjoying the unique Boka Bay,” commented Porto Montenegro Marina Director, Tony Browne.

The crew of each RC44 is made up of a 50/50 split between professional sailors, with America’s Cup and Olympic medalist status, and amateurs, with the amateur owner always at the helm. The RC44 tour gives an opportunity for a VIP guest to sit at the back of the boats, with the perfect view of all the action. This is a winning formula and one that has seen these boats and their crew tour across the world.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for the RC44 fleet to kick off the 2019 season with the RC44 Montenegro Cup. The Racing Tour will then continue on to four of the best sailing destinations in Europe for one design racing, including the picturesque town of Rovinj in Croatia, for event two and the Swedish sailing Mecca of Marstrand Island for event three. The full 2019 RC44 Racing Tour schedule will be announced in the coming months,” states a spokesperson for the RC44 Class Association.