Located in the Adriatic region, Knightsbridge Montenegro will offer a fresh and compelling approach to education, modeled on both the successful features of Knightsbridge School in London and International standards expected of schools across the globe. Knightsbridge Montenegro stands as part of a global network of international schools united through a shared ethos and curriculum.

Knightsbridge Montenegro is due to open in September 2010 within Porto Montenegro’s nautical village, offering full high-standards education for children ranging from 3-8. The school will expand for all age groups once a purpose-built campus is erected in the area, as well as offering summer camps and community schemes.

Based in the stunning Adriatic region with a back drop of the ancient walled city of Kotor and the Durmitor National Park, the school will offer bilingual English-Montenegrin instruction and is based upon the International Baccalaureate Programmes.

‘We are thrilled to work with such an impressive development and organization as Porto Montenegro to provide a premiere international education for the residents of Porto Montenegro, the Bay of Kotor community, and the region as a whole.’ says Dimitri Goulandris, Executive Director of Knightsbridge Schools International.

“This partnership is an important step forward in bringing the international yachting community to Porto Montenegro. Our vision is to become the number one home port in the Mediterranean and Knightsbridge School will take us one step closer to achieving this goal”, says Oliver Corlette, Managing Director for Porto Montenegro. “World-class education facilities, along with Porto Montenegro’s newly thriving community will ensure we meet this objective”, adds Corlette

Porto Montenegro is a state-of-the-art marina that will include a 600-berth marina for yachts all sizes, luxury residences, port of entry and customs, duty and tax free fuel, an international airport, and sports and fitness facilities. With its vibrant nautical community, Porto Montenegro will be Europe’s premier marina and lifestyle destination.