Throughout the 2020 yachting season, Porto Montenegro will treat its guests to everything from Polo in the Port, a Superwine Festival and over a dozen sailing regattas. Newcomers to the line-up include the first ever classical musical festival, headlined by Nigel Kennedy from 20th June to 4th July, along with the Superyacht Winter Games in February and March - a chance to test the resilience of your crew.

The Baltic Marina unveiled the new events calendar during the 2020 Boot Dusseldorf, the world’s largest indoor boat show. Senior PR and Marketing Manager for Porto Montenegro, Danilo Kalezic, shared his excitement for the year. “We are happy to share our plans for another season,” said Kalezic.

“Our entire team worked really hard to encapsulate, arguably, one of the most action-packed and dynamic calendars in the project’s history. At the same time, it is well-balanced and diverse including various events and competitions both on water and on shore. From regattas to festivals, and from hackathon to business conferences, we have a lot to offer to our owners, clients and guests. See you in Montenegro!”

Porto Montenegro is blessed with one of the most coveted locations around the world, situated right in the heart of the Mediterranean and surrounded by unadulterated splendour. Lying between Italy and Greece means that guests at Porto Montenegro are in an ideal position for excursions to places like Venice, while also having so much to explore throughout the unspoilt and dramatic landscape surrounding the local Boka Bay.

“Still an undiscovered gem of this part of Europe, it is waiting to be discovered and enjoyed as one of the most memorable stops on your charter journey,” said Tony Browne, Marina Director of Porto Montenegro. “Moreover our marina is just a day’s sail from some of the Mediterranean’s best cruising grounds, including over 4000 islands dotted along the coast from Croatia down to Greece, making it the ideal starting point for yacht charters.”

Last year, Danilo Kalezic spoke to Superyachts.com about the investment being made to establish Porto Montenegro as a thriving all-year-round marina, and the 2020 schedule certainly shows that this approach is working. With such diversity and dynamism, Porto Montenegro is firmly established as the Mediterranean’s superyacht hub.