Holding ‘5 Gold Anchors’ - the highest accolade for service and operational standards available in the industry - Porto Montenegro is one of the fastest growing superyacht villages in the world.

“2017 saw the launch of the accolade Marina of Distinction,” explains Jon White, General Manager of The Yacht Harbour Association. “This honour distinguishes a marina with over three consecutive years of continual customer service excellence, as voted for by its customers in the Marina of the Year competition. The first ever superyacht marina to receive this honour is Porto Montenegro.”

“Back in 2015 we humbly asked our customers to vote for us in the TYHA Superyacht Marina of the Year award and we were delighted with the response when we won,” explains Tony Browne, Marina Director of Porto Montenegro. “After finishing second in 2016 we couldn’t be more proud to receive the very first THYA Superyacht Marina of Distinction award in 2017 in recognition of our ongoing customer service excellence and market leadership. We sincerely thank our customers for their continuing support.”

Porto Montenegro currently offers 450 superyacht berths, superyachts up to 250m, the largest yacht size currently in circulation.

Free 24 hour yacht assistance, state-of-the-art facilities, a multi-lingual team and a tax and duty-free fuel station are just some of the features that make Porto Montenegro an outstanding choice for short and long-term berthing in the Mediterranean.

Porto Montenegro is also widely respected across the yachting industry with a rare and unique opportunity to understand the area through an in-depth MYBA Pop Up Superyacht Show, set to return later this year.