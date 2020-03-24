Porto Montenegro's Innovative COVID-19 Solution

Due to the erratic spread of the virus, and the constant updating of regulations to combat it, it has been imperative for marinas like Porto Montenegro to take a proactive rather than reactionary response.

The leading Mediterranean homeport and luxury marina has been hard at work developing strategies to bolster security and reduce disruption to its clients. Among these is a Virtual marina reception which will deliver safe and friendly concierge services while adhering to the important necessity of social distancing.

Senior PR and Marketing Manager at Porto Montenegro, Danilo Kalezic, hailed the marina’s quick response to implement changes in face of the pandemic. “Porto Montenegro marina has applied all security and safety measures as recommended by the Government of Montenegro,” said Kalezic, “we have reduced all direct people to people contacts but all our marina services are still on disposal to our clients.”

The nature of the virus and responses to it are problematic for this luxury industry, which has a base in travel and thrives on face to face interactions. Fortunately, the flow of superyachts does not face similar restrictions to that of airline traffic, which has severely halted plane and jet travel. Ports and marinas remain open to superyachts and their crew, with companies finding ways to provide high level bespoke service without compromising safety.

“As a company we are always trying to stay ahead of the curve and therefore we are currently implementing a virtual marina reception, which will allow the clients to have face-to-face communication with our team from a safe distance,” explains Kalezic. “Essentially, we understand these are difficult times for all of us and we are doing all in our power to ensure absolute peace of mind of all marina residents when it comes to their safety and security.”

Porto Montenegro will continue to closely monitor developments both in Montenegro and internationally. Safety is paramount during these unprecedented times, and that is something that has been reciprocated across the industry. Business solutions like this can help to alleviate the situation and any dangers, however it is security and containing the virus that is unequivocal priority. Mr Kalezic finished by saying that “the health of our employees, customers, partners and community are the priorities for us. We’re doing our best going forward.”