This sophisticated, elegant and timeless motor yacht was launched in 2005 and features exterior styling and naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects, while the custom Feadship approach ensured the highest quality and finish throughout.

Positive Carry features accommodation for 12 guests in 6 spacious staterooms consisting of one Master Cabin, 3 Double and 2 Twin. Her stately Pannagan Design interior, open spaces on deck and overall style makes this a comfortable cruising experience with classic appeal.

Listed at an original asking price of $49,750,000, this is the latest in a succession of announcements from Moran Yacht & Ship, who released a statement thanking the brokers at Cecil Wright & Partners for their help in relocating this idyllic family yacht.