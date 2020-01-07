This 2000 build is now asking 14.5 million euros for her purchase, marking a generous price drop of three million euros for the majestic superyacht.

This sales listing is notable not only for its extremely reasonable placing in the market, for a yacht of this size and stature, but also the ripples she caused in the field of design and innovation when she was first delivered. Sunrise was one of the first yachts to feature floor-to-ceiling glass - a design feature that has now taken the industry by storm. To add to this, the duplex forward-facing owner’s suite on Sunrise, which comes complete with its own private deck and hot tub, was also unprecedented at the time of her delivery, giving Sunrise a particularly progressive design character despite now entering her 20th year.

Indeed, this superyacht retains a distinctively modern feel throughout, owing in part to her extensive 2015 refit and in other part to the timeless features of design instilled in her through the build and naval architecture by Dutch shipbuilding experts Oceanco. This foresight is evidenced by her classic yet minimalist layout of deck space, affording extensive room to guests for socialising and entertainment, and the natural light flooding her interiors and serving to augment her already voluminous feel.

With six spacious cabins allowing room for up to 12 guests, Sunrise offers her potential future buyer the chance of a lifetime; to own a pedigree Dutch build, whose appealing aesthetic has proven enduring throughout the years, on the market at an extremely reasonable price. Get in touch with Cecil Wright & Partners to find out more.