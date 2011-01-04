Built by Broward Marine in 1990, Maui underwent a major refit in 2003 to make her an outstanding modern motor yacht. Based on the 106’ original Broward cockpit model, Maui stands as a truly spectacular cruising yacht with a luxurious interior design from Claudette Bonville.

Constructed completely in aluminium, Maui is able to achieve a top speed of 22 knots with a cruising speed of 18.5, powered by twin GM 2800hp twin screw diesel engines.

Superyacht Maui can comfortably accommodate 8 to 10 guests in 4 cabins, consisting of 2 doubles, 2 twins and 2 pull man berth.

Moran Yacht & Ship have relayed the owner’s wish to relinquish their hold of the luxury yacht to a new owner - presenting a great offer by bringing the sale price down from $1,875,000 to $1,595,000.