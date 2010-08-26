Launched in 2004, superyacht Necklace II (ex; Lady Ingeborg) was the first of the highly-acclaimed 36.30m Heesen 3700 semi-custom models. After previously undergoing a price reduction of €550,000, Edmiston & Company have now reduced the price by another €600,000.

Featuring an aluminium hull and superstructure, the tri-deck semi-custom Heesen model is equipped with state-of-the-art stabilization equipment to enhance comfort onboard, alongside a bright and spacious interior design from Omega Architects.

Necklace II is capable of charging through the water at a top speed of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. Due to her hull design, this superyacht has an excellent range and can reach up to 3200nm from 33000-litre fuel tanks.

Comfortable accommodation for up to 12 guests is provided in her spacious interior whilst also offering space for 6 crew to enhance any cruising experience.

Edmiston & Company have now reduced the price of Necklace II from €8.75m to an asking price of €8.15m.