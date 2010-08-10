Price Reduction of Superyacht Trilogy

The Spanish branch of Ocean Independence, located in Palma, have reported that a price reduction has taken place after the owners enjoyed a fantastic summer season with the superyacht and are ready to move on.

Superyacht Trilogy was built in the US by Tempest shipyard in 1990, undergoing a major refit in 2005 and a repaint in 2006 to keep fully maintained. The superyacht features a closed pilothouse, eight guest suites consisting of a master, VIP cabin and two twin staterooms.

Trilogy’s asking price has been reduced from €1.2 million to €895,000 with full tax paid.