Allure Shadow is capable of serving as both a support vessel for carrying numerous toys and vehicles deemed too cumbersome for a standard luxury yacht, or a self-standing superyacht capable of enduring adventurous cruises up to 10,000 nautical miles in length.

Designed and built in 2007 by Shadow Marine, the first specialists in the construction of support yachts, Allure Shadow is packed with exciting design features such as a helipad, a two-story hangar with raised DJ platform, steam room, swimming pool, movie theatre, a fully equipped games room and an arsenal of superyacht toys.

This versatile yacht is capable of accommodating up to 12 guests in world-class luxury, offering a group dining area, gourmet meals, one enviable master stateroom, four double cabins (with private balconies) and one twin.

Initially listed with Merle Wood & Associates for $22,995,000, Allure Shadow is now available for sale at an asking price of $19,900,000.