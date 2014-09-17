With exterior & interior design by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design and naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects, the project is aptly named Tomorrow, a design built for the future.

An evolution of the in-build 88.8m Illusion, Tomorrow is a sophisticated six-deck yacht with enormous interior volume, designed by an experienced international design team. A key feature throughout is space and height, with a modern architectural design style reflected in sweeping lines and circular forms, creating an extravagant, yet functional, spatial experience.

Curved ceiling-to-floor glass and panelling on the three top decks of the superstructure and the two other decks provide unobstructed views and easy access to the outside areas. The spacious feeling flows through into the main lounge with its imposing interior height of almost three metres.

Pride Mega Yachts will have a strong team at the Monaco Yacht Show. The yard encourages show visitors to come to their stand, where full information on Tomorrow including a short spec list and renderings of the yacht will be revealed. A full media pack on the 115m Estatement concept will also be available.