Able to host up to 26 guests, with 30 crew, Tomorrow is a spacious six deck vessel with naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and exterior and interior design by Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design.

Billed as a design for the future, Tomorrow is suited as a family yacht, an exploration base and for socialising and high end entertainment.

The yacht’s interior styling is centred around a luxurious laid back beach style, personalised by the owner’s choice of artwork. Warm and open spaces are embellished with custom furniture, rich materials, intricate patterns and complementary natural textures.

Curved ceiling-to-floor glass and panelling on the three top decks of the superstructure and the two other aft decks open up unobstructed views and easy access to the outside areas. This spacious feeling flows through into the main lounge which has an imposing interior height of almost three metres.

A special interior feature is a large nautilus shell inspired staircase, connecting all decks except the sun deck. The staircase is highlighted by a circular skylight that bathes every deck in natural light.