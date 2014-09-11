Since re-launching their brand at the 2013 MYS, Pride Mega Yachts has gone from strength to strength. Based on the Chinese Yantai Peninsula, this superyacht builder is leading the way in large yacht construction in China with the construction of the 88m Illusion well underway.

Pride Mega Yachts has invested heavily in its facilities, with a new state of the art 4,500sqm facility that includes new sheds, offices, workshops and stores.

Work on their current new build project 88.8m Illusion is well progressed, with her launch due at the end of 2015. The sale of the yacht by Fraser Yachts in close cooperation with Bluewater was announced in August 2014 and was a great testament to the quality of the project.

The yard will be displaying their 115 metre Estatement concept at the show. The work of Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design, Estatement is able to accommodate up to 22 guests, and features a contemporary interior that will appeal to a wide client base. An evolution of her smaller sister Illusion, Estatement is a showcase of what Pride Mega Yachts can achieve in the large yacht sector. The shipyard welcomes all new build enquiries for large yachts: with unlimited capacity and high-standard European-quality work the yard offers an attractive proposition for any discerning superyacht owner.

In addition to Estatement the yard has an exciting new project in development. More information will be revealed at the forthcoming MYS.