Project THD 925 is a boat of great capability, reflecting the standards of the South American market leader. MCP, who have been producing quality yachts for 38 years, pride themselves on the production of boats that are modern yet classic. True to form, the newly-launched 27.74m possesses a timelessly elegant profile; it is a yacht made for lovers of the ocean, combining a harmonious aspect with excellent seafaring technology.

The yacht possesses an ample interior, utilising its space cleverly for various arrangements. The owner’s suite is positioned on the main deck to reap the benefits of a panoramic view. Here, the yacht’s propensity for technology is displayed in the option of a projector screen electronically sliding across the glass windows.

Another feature of this versatile vessel is on the lower deck, whose internal distribution can be customised according to the owner’s needs - the arrangement can take the form of three to five cabins. In another ingenious feat of engineering, comfortable crew quarters are accessed by portside passages, affording owner and guests a high level of privacy and intimacy.

Project THD is constructed to impeccable standards; an attribution that comes as little surprise when you consider that the company have a Naval Engineer at the helm. All MCP yachts have double bottom tanks and watertight compartmentation, and internationally certified construction. The newly launched project is made of lightweight structural and finishing materials, which have reduced the weight of the vessel by 15 tons compared to other fiberglass vessels of the same volume.

The impeccably finished interior has been designed to leave room for the creative vision of the owner, with the expert guidance of a collaborative team including MCP in house designers, Andreia Guiraldella and Lia Siqueira.

MCP boats have transatlantic autonomy, meaning that they can reach far-flung corners of the globe without having to be transported on other ships like many of the fiberglass boats on the market. The essence of MCP is quality; they are a team of impeccable designers, architects and builders with pioneering engineering capabilities, and THD 925 is the latest standard-bearer of this pedigree.