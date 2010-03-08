Read online now
Primadonna yacht for sale - 106' Westship

By K. Evans

Superyacht Primadonna is currently for sale with Bartram & Brackenhoff. The 106' Westship was built in 1995 by Westship Yachts and benefitted from a refit in 2002.

Superyacht Primadonna features exterior styling by Jack Sarin and interior design by Sally Dills.

The yacht’s main saloon offers a spacious area to relax, with an L-shaped sofa to starboard; a full service bar to port and formal dining area forward.

Out on deck, Primadonna has a Jacuzzi, swim platform and space for water toys.

Primadonna can accommodate 10 guests in five classic staterooms, including a large master stateroom and four VIP guest rooms. The yacht can also carry up to four crew members on board.

Primadonna is listed with an asking price of US$3.195 million.

By K. Evans
