Superyacht Primadonna features exterior styling by Jack Sarin and interior design by Sally Dills.

The yacht’s main saloon offers a spacious area to relax, with an L-shaped sofa to starboard; a full service bar to port and formal dining area forward.



Out on deck, Primadonna has a Jacuzzi, swim platform and space for water toys.

Primadonna can accommodate 10 guests in five classic staterooms, including a large master stateroom and four VIP guest rooms. The yacht can also carry up to four crew members on board.

Primadonna is listed with an asking price of US$3.195 million.