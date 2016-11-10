Through the PRIME Megayacht Platform – a full displacement 50-meter/499GT motor yacht – clients have 100% control of the look and feel of the yacht, making PRIME the first ever platform to propose more choice than the traditional semi-custom model.

Clients now have the choice to build in the U.S. with Burger, or in the Netherlands with Bloemsma. Developed to accept a variety of superstructures and bows, the innovative PRIME Megayacht Platform affords clients the freedom to create a megayacht that reflects their individual taste – both inside and out.

PRIME offers the sophistication of a custom build with the time- and cost-savings benefits of a semi-production series. Clients can choose from The Collection or take advantage of PRIME’s flexibility to create their own masterpiece, benefitting from a thoroughly engineered platform designed by an elite team of naval architects, master builders and interior designers.

Furthermore, a revolutionary yacht design collaboration between PRIME, De Basto Designs, and Florida Marlins World Champion Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez will be unveiled at the Yachts Miami Beach 2017. We'll be bringing you more news of the launch come the spring of the New Year.