The private visit saw Prince Albert II embark on a helicopter flight over the region’s three facilities that are owned by the international Privinvest Group: Nobiskrug, Lindenau and German Naval Yards.

Following the one-hour flight, Prince Albert II enjoyed the view from the Sky Lounge on the crane of the Kiel shipyard. At around 100-metres tall, the gantry crane is one of Kiel’s major landmarks, featuring a reception area and an impressive 360-degree panoramic view of the area.

After exchanging presents and adding an obligatory entry in the shipyard’s guest book, the visit came to a close. However, the two parties will soon be reunited at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show, where Nobiskrug will be representing the company.

Susanne Wiegand, Managing Director of the three German shipyards, said: “Of course, we have also invited Prince Albert II to visit our booth at the Yacht Show. We would be happy to see him again at this occasion.”

The 2016 Monaco yacht Show will take place from 28 September – 1 October at Port Hercules in the Principality of Monaco.