Both vessels will be designed to display the same Princess focus on quality, strength and integrity while the shipbuilder also seeks to make its mark as a strong leader in design, engineering and build detailing.

The Princess 105 will be a flybridge motor yacht that accommodates up to 10 guests. The layout will de designed to ensure maximum privacy and relaxation for every guest.

She will have the option of being configured with three or four en suite guest staterooms, while an owner’s suite will be positioned forward of the main deck.

The Princess 130 will be a tri-deck with an extra emphasis on luxury finishes. She will be capable of accommodating up to 12 guests with separate quarters for a crew of eight. The owner’s suite will be located on the main deck, while the guest accommodation is found on the lower deck.

The recent lease signed by Princess Yachts has guaranteed them a 15 acre site at Plymouth’s South Yard. As part of the Devenport Naval base, it has ample room for the construction on larger super yachts.