Working closely with Fendi Casa, the Princess Tailor Made team have specially selected each material, finish and piece of furniture used throughout to suit the client's tastes.



The magnificent saloon of this M Class yacht features iconic Fendi Eos swivel armchairs finished with hand-stitched Selleria piping and a signature carpet from the Italian design house. A bespoke extra long Fendi dining table in Macassar Ebony can comfortably seat up to 10 guests, creating an ideal space for entertaining.



The owner's stateroom, located on the main deck, and four en-suite staterooms below deck, have also been styled with signature Fendi finishes to compliment the beautifully crafted interior.