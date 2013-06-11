Princess Brokerage International Sells 29m Motor Yacht
Adam Essex from Princess Brokerage International has today confirmed that the sale of the 29m motor yacht Rosso has been completed.
Listed at an original asking price of £3,950,00, the impressive Princess 95MY was built for an experienced owner by Princess Yachts in 2011 to a very high standard.
She features powerful twin MTU 2,433hp engines, zero speed stabilisers, hydraulic platform and can comfortably accommodate eight guests and five crew.