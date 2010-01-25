Princess Marianna’s six spacious decks feature helipad, party deck with disco and a Beach Club, which can also be used as a tender garage. The luxury motor yacht’s array of toys and tender includes a custom-made tender also designed by Espen Oeino.

Inside, Princes Mariana boasts a 13-seat cinema and gym. Accommodation includes a luxurious full-beam owner’s suite with private balcony, two VIP suites, two double staterooms and a twin cabin, each with plasma TV and private en suites. Princess Mariana can also accommodate up to 26 crew members onboard.

With twin Deutz AG diesel engines, Princess Mariana can reach a top speed of 18 knots. She is equipped for world cruising with an impressive range of 7,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.



