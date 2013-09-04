Princess Motor Yacht Sales Announce Sale Of 98MY
Princess Motor Yacht Sales have today confirmed the successful sale of the 30m motor yacht to a Turkish client.
Currently cruising toward the Eastern Mediterranean, this sophisticated luxury vessel is the sixth 30m superyacht model which has been delivered by Princess in the last 5 years.
The Princess 30m motor yacht is equipped with Twin MTU 16V 2000 M94 engines rated at 2637mhp each. Prices of a new model in the 98MY range with this engine combination start from £5,640,000.