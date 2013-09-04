Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Princess Motor Yacht Sales Announce Sale Of 98MY

By Ben Roberts

Princess Motor Yacht Sales have today confirmed the successful sale of the 30m motor yacht to a Turkish client.

Currently cruising toward the Eastern Mediterranean, this sophisticated luxury vessel is the sixth 30m superyacht model which has been delivered by Princess in the last 5 years.

The Princess 30m motor yacht is equipped with Twin MTU 16V 2000 M94 engines rated at 2637mhp each. Prices of a new model in the 98MY range with this engine combination start from £5,640,000.

By Ben Roberts
Related News
Featured Events