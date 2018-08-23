Her design will focus on al fresco entertainment, which will include a large dining area opposite a well-equipped wet bar and large aft sunpad. Furthermore, the spacious single-level main deck provides ample entertaining space, a galley, and three separate seating areas for owners and guests to enjoy in private away from crew.

Elsewhere, accommodation will be available for up to eight guests across a four en-suite stateroom layout. This will comprise of a full beam master suite, a forward VIP cabin which includes a walk-in-wardrobe, one double and one twin cabin. Separate crew quarters include a captain’s cabin and a crew cabin with access to the engine room.

The Y85 flybridge interior styling features high-quality, luxe materials, including furniture in Rovere Oak ,with a satin or high gloss finish and with Walnut or Alba Oak available as an option. The guest bathroom worktops and floors can come in a choice of marble, granite or quartz.

The Y85 comes complete with twin MAN V12 engines giving her a top seed of 33 knots, an entertainment centre incorporating a 55” UHD LED TV with Naim audio system, ceiling mounted speakers and a dining area for up to eight guests with panoramic windows.

The Y85 is set to be delivered in 2019.