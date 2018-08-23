Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Princess reveal details about new Y85 model

By Claudine Derksen

Plymouth based shipyard Princess has revealed details about its newest model, the Y85. The 26-metre flybridge motor yacht will be crafted in Plymouth with a design by the Princess in-house design team in collaboration with naval architect, Olesinski, and Italian designer, Pininfarina.

Her design will focus on al fresco entertainment, which will include a large dining area opposite a well-equipped wet bar and large aft sunpad. Furthermore, the spacious single-level main deck provides ample entertaining space, a galley, and three separate seating areas for owners and guests to enjoy in private away from crew.

Elsewhere, accommodation will be available for up to eight guests across a four en-suite stateroom layout. This will comprise of a full beam master suite, a forward VIP cabin which includes a walk-in-wardrobe, one double and one twin cabin. Separate crew quarters include a captain’s cabin and a crew cabin with access to the engine room.

The Y85 flybridge interior styling features high-quality, luxe materials, including furniture in Rovere Oak ,with a satin or high gloss finish and with Walnut or Alba Oak available as an option. The guest bathroom worktops and floors can come in a choice of marble, granite or quartz.

The Y85 comes complete with twin MAN V12 engines giving her a top seed of 33 knots, an entertainment centre incorporating a 55” UHD LED TV with Naim audio system, ceiling mounted speakers and a dining area for up to eight guests with panoramic windows. 

The Y85 is set to be delivered in 2019.

By Claudine Derksen
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news From ...
Industry News