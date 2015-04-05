From the 8th to 10th April, Princess Motor Yacht Sales will be exhibiting three Princess models on the water at the new London Yacht, Jet and Prestige Car Show at the Old Billingsgate market and St Katherine Docks.



The largest flybridge yacht in the range – the Princess 98 Motor Yacht (pictured) will be taking centre stage with her beautifully appointed guest accommodation and three separate crew cabins. The 98 Motor Yacht will be available to view on water where visitors will be able to appreciate her true size and elegant exterior styling.



Alongside the 98, the Princess 88 Motor Yacht will also be on display with the sophisticated yet sporting Princess V72 representing the V Class range. Princess Motor Yacht Sales will be located on stand D01 and berths Y01 to Y03, be sure to catch their showcase at St Katherine Docks.