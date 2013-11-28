The delivery of hull number two follows critical acclaim and international award success for Imperial Princess. As Princess Yachts' largest yacht built to date.

Designed with comfort and entertaining in mind, Imperial Princess accommodates up to twelve guests as well as seven crew.

Notable features include a magnificent owner’s suite located forward on the main deck, featuring walk-in wardrobes, spacious his & her bathrooms and an ante-room which owners can specify to their requirements.

Prior to this news, Princess Yachts also recently announced the new Princess 35M which will be joining the M CLASS range in 2014.

This expanding portfolio of long-range cruising yachts heralds a new era for the UK-based company which boasts over 45 years of innovation and engineering excellence.